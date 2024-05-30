Man charged with murder after knife fight that left three dead in Montreal

MONTREAL — Montreal police say they have identified the suspects directly involved in a triple murder last week, with one suspect appearing in court today and the other two confirmed among the dead.

Nineteen-year-old Yero Sava Dogo appeared in court in Montreal to face a charge of second-degree murder in the May 21 death of Alexandre Vatamanu Salamanca, who was in his 20s.

A 15-year-old boy and another man in his 20s were killed in an alleyway knife fight that broke out at around 7 p.m. in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood.

Police say one of the victims died at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Cmdr. Jean-Sébastien Caron of the major crime unit says evidence shows that one of the victims was “directly involved in two of the murders” while another was responsible for the third killing.

Sava Dogo remains detained and is set to return to court on June 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press