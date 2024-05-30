Montreal billionaire Robert Miller arrested on sex charges involving 10 victims

MONTREAL — Montreal police say billionaire Robert Miller, founder of the company Future Electronics, has been charged with sex crimes involving 10 victims, many of whom were minors.

Police told a news conference today that the 21 alleged offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference and enticing a person to commit prostitution, took place between 1994 and 2016.

A news release from the police says Miller, 80, was arrested in Westmount and has been released on a promise to appear in court on July 3.

Insp. David Shane says the charges send a message to victims that it is never to late to lodge a complaint, and he credits media reporting last year with helping to revive the investigation.

Miller stepped down as chairman and CEO of Future Electronics in February 2023, saying he would focus on protecting his reputation amid reports by CBC and Radio-Canada that he allegedly gave young women cash, trips and extravagant gifts in exchange for sex.

Before being charged criminally he was already in court defending civil suits tied to the allegations.

