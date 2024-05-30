Breaking News: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 5:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,071.71, up or down 173.73):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $54.57 on 9.8 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Financials. Up $4.53, or 7.01 per cent, to $69.19 on 7.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $48.92 on 7.3 million shares.

Enerplus Corp. (TSX:ERF). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $27.40 on 7.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down seven cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $35.08 on 6.5 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $7.31, or 5.19 per cent, to $148.27 on 6.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM). Financials. Up $1.55, or 2.95 per cent, to $54.13. Brookfield is in talks to acquire a majority stake in French renewable power developer Neoen, with plans to buy the remaining interest in the company, if it is successful in reaching a deal. The plan led by the Brookfield Global Transition Fund values Neoen, which has renewable power projects in operation and under construction around the world, at about $9 billion. The Brookfield Global Transition Fund is managed by Brookfield Asset Management.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $7.31, or 5.19 per cent, to $148.27. Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by record earnings in its capital markets business. The bank said Thursday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase of four cents. It also said it plans to buy back up to 30 million of its shares. The moves came as RBC said it earned $3.95 billion or $2.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $3.68 billion or $2.60 per diluted share a year earlier. During the quarter, RBC completed its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Financials. Up $4.53, or 7.01 per cent, to $69.19. CIBC’s second-quarter results showed profits up from last year as the bank’s share of bad loans benefited from efforts to cut exposure to the U.S. office segment. The bank reported Thursday it had a profit of $1.75 billion, or $1.79 per diluted share for the quarter ending April 30, up from $1.69 billion or $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year. Income climbed as revenue totalled $6.16 billion in the quarter, up from $5.70 billion a year ago. Profits were also helped as provisions for credit loss, which, while up from last year, dropped from last quarter, avoiding the steady climb seen at most other banks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election...

54m ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

1h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

3h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

4h ago

Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election...

54m ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

1h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

3h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

6h ago

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.
3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products
2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos