Motorcyclist suffers serious injures in Scarborough crash
Posted May 30, 2024 9:41 am.
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with another vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
Just before 8:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road.
Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to hospital.
The driver in the other vehicle remained at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The area is closed to traffic for the collision investigation.
COLLISION:(UPDATE)— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 30, 2024
Sheppard Ave E & Kingston Rd
Road Closures
– W/B Kingston Rd being diverted N/B and S/B
– no E/B traffic
– N/B Port Union at Sheppard Ave E is closed and being diverted W/B and E/B#GO1168288
^sc