Motorcyclist suffers serious injures in Scarborough crash

Toronto paramedic ambulance
Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 30, 2024 9:41 am.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with another vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road.

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist to hospital.

The driver in the other vehicle remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The area is closed to traffic for the collision investigation.

