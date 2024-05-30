NCAA, states reach agreement to permanently allow multiple-transfer athletes to compete

FILE - NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is shown March 12, 2020. The NCAA and a coalition of states suing the organization announced a proposed settlement of a lawsuit Thursday, May 30, 2024, that would allow athletes to be immediately eligible to play no matter how many times they transfer and offer them an extra year of eligibility. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

By John Raby, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 3:48 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 3:56 pm.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA and a coalition of states suing the organization announced a proposed settlement of a lawsuit Thursday that would allow athletes to be immediately eligible to play no matter how many times they transfer and give them an extra year of eligibility.

Under the agreement, a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in West Virginia in December allowing multiple-transfer athletes to compete would be made permanent. Judge John Preston Bailey would still have to sign off on the pact.

Thursday’s agreement comes a month after the NCAA Division I Council fast-tracked legislation that was ratified by the Division I Board to fall in line with Bailey’s preliminary injunction.

Under the agreement, the NCAA would be required to grant an additional year of eligibility to Division I athletes previously deemed ineligible under the transfer eligibility rule since the 2019-20 academic year.

“We’ve leveled the playing field for college athletes to allow them to better control their destinies,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. “This long-term change is exactly what we set out to accomplish.”

In a statement, the NCAA said the agreement “is just one of the many ways the Association is delivering more benefits to student-athletes, increasing flexibility and making impactful reforms.”

Athletes would still be required to meet academic requirements to maintain eligibility. Transfer windows, which are sport-specific, remain in place and require undergraduate athletes to enter their names into the portal at certain times to be immediately eligible at a new school. Graduate students can already transfer multiple times and enter the portal outside the windows while maintaining immediate eligibility.

The agreement would prevent the NCAA from retaliating against member institutions and athletes who challenge the rule or support those who do. This includes safeguarding student athletes’ rights to compete during legal proceedings without fear of punishment from the NCAA.

In addition, the NCAA would be barred from undermining or circumventing its provisions through future actions that could threaten athletes’ rights and freedoms, according to the agreement.

The federal court in West Virginia’s northern district would maintain jurisdiction to enforce its terms and resolve any disputes that may come up, according to the agreement. The lawsuit had been scheduled for a jury trial next year.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which joined the lawsuit in January, was involved in the settlement. Besides Ohio, other states securing the agreement were Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

John Raby, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

6m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

1h ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

5h ago

1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father
1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father

Toronto police have made one arrest and are searching for another individual in the shooting death of a 31-year-old father described as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man by community members. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

6m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

1h ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

5h ago

1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father
1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father

Toronto police have made one arrest and are searching for another individual in the shooting death of a 31-year-old father described as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man by community members. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

3h ago

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

23h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products
2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos