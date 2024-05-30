Nelly Korda makes a 10 and faces uphill climb at Women’s Open

Nelly Korda chips to the 10th green during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Lancaster Country Club, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Lancaster, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 10:18 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 10:42 am.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Nelly Korda took a 10 on her third hole of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday when she hit three short-game shots into the stream in front of the par-3 12th green.

It was a devastating start for the No. 1 player in women’s golf at Lancaster Country Club, a course that already was playing difficult enough that birdies were hard to find.

Korda walked off the green and removed her visor, placing her hand over her forehead for a few seconds before walking over to the next tee. A video crew kept the camera fixed on the walking scorer as “+1” was changed to a “+8″ next to her name.

The 12th hole — Korda started her round on No. 10 — had the markings of a problem. It measures 161 yards down the hill to a green that slopes from back to front and has a stream in front of it. The pin was at the front, where the green pitches more severely toward the water.

When Korda’s group reached the hole, there were two other groups on the tee waiting to play.

Her tee shot bounced over the green into a bunker. Korda splashed it out of the sand with too much pace, and it rolled past the pin and kept going down the slope into the water. She took a penalty drop on the other side of the stream and hit a low pitch that hit the bank and rolled back into the water.

She took another penalty drop. Her next pitch flew to the front of the green, and rolled back again into the water. Korda dropped into a crouch, stunned by a U.S. Women’s Open that was getting away from her just as she was getting started.

Korda dropped a third time, hit a pitch that flew to the hole and rolled about 8 feet by. She missed the putt and took a septuple-bogey 10.

Korda began her round with a bogey when she didn’t have enough club from 160 yards away. Her ball landed just short of the green and rolled some 35 yards down a steep hill.

She was the overwhelming favorite coming into the biggest event on the LPGA schedule, a winner in six of her last seven tournaments. That included the first major of the year in the Chevron Championship, where she tied an LPGA record with her fifth win in a row.

Korda has only two top 10s in the U.S. Women’s Open, known as being the toughest test in golf with its difficult setup.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

1h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

19m ago

BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage
BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) says it has restored service to its online banking and mobile app after a false fire alarm at one of its data centres resulted in an hours-long outage for customers. Users...

updated

1h ago

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

1h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

19m ago

BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage
BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) says it has restored service to its online banking and mobile app after a false fire alarm at one of its data centres resulted in an hours-long outage for customers. Users...

updated

1h ago

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

19h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

20h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.
More Videos