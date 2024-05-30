Newfoundland and Labrador launching court case against federal equalization program

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador says it plans to take Ottawa to court over the federal equalization program. Attorney General John Hogan addresses a press conference in St. John's on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2024 12:49 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 12:56 pm.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The government of Newfoundland and Labrador says it plans to take Ottawa to court over the federal equalization program.

The province announced today that its constitutional challenge of the program will argue that the current program disadvantages Newfoundland and Labrador.

It says the formula used to determine which jurisdictions get equalization payments does not account for the high cost of providing services to the country’s most sparsely populated and most rapidly aging province.

The government also contests the cap imposed on equalization payments, since it is determined by factoring in 100 per cent of what Newfoundland and Labrador makes from its natural resources but does not consider costs borne by the province to develop them.

The province says in a news release that without the cap, it would have received between $450 million and $1.2 billion in equalization payments in each of the last five years instead of receiving nothing.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady and Attorney General John Hogan told reporters today that they intend to file the constitutional challenge in court in the coming weeks.

André Lecours, a professor of political studies at the University of Ottawa, says the province’s challenge is unlikely to be successful, but it could prompt discussions with the federal government that lead to favourable change.

“I think the best strategy would be to get some kind of support from like-minded provinces,” Lecours said in an interview, pointing to Alberta and Saskatchewan, both of which have argued that revenue from natural resources should be excluded from the cap determination.

Lecours says the Canadian Constitution enshrines the federal government’s commitment to making equalization payments, which are aimed at allowing the provinces to provide comparable levels of services, such as health care, at comparable levels of taxation.

He says the terminology is very broad, which will make it difficult to contest in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

10m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

45m ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

2h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

1h ago

