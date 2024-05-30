NTSB now leading probe into deadly Ohio building explosion

This image made from video provided by Cleveland 19 WOIO-TV shows debris flying through the air after a natural gas explosion caused extensive damage to a building in Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, and injured people, authorities said. (WOIO-TV via AP)

By Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 9:43 am.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation into a massive explosion that blew out much of the ground floor of an apartment building in Ohio this week, killing a bank employee and injuring several other people.

The NTSB said pipeline and hazardous materials investigators arrived in Youngstown on Wednesday night, and would announce more details at a news briefing on Thursday.

Police and emergency officials initially blamed natural gas, but the fire chief later said the cause remained under investigation.

“We have no idea what caused the explosion. We know that there was an explosion and it did a lot of damage to the bottom of the building,” Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said.

The explosion shook downtown Youngstown around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, collapsing part of the ground floor of Realty Tower into its basement and sending the façade across a street where both sides had been blocked off by orange construction barriers. Bricks, glass and other debris littered the sidewalk outside the 13-story building, which had a Chase Bank branch at street level and apartments in upper floors.

The bank employee, 27-year-old Akil Drake, had been seen inside the building right before the blast, police said Wednesday. Firefighters rescued others as they cleared the building.

Seven injured people were taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown. One woman was hospitalized in critical condition, but her name and further details on her injuries have not been disclosed. Three others were in stable condition, and the other three were released.

Bruce Shipkowski, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

10m ago

BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage
BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) says it has restored service to its online banking and mobile app after a false fire alarm at one of its data centres resulted in an hours-long outage for customers. Users...

updated

0m ago

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

3h ago

Shake Shack reveals opening date for Toronto location, exclusive dessert menu
Shake Shack reveals opening date for Toronto location, exclusive dessert menu

The date of Shake Shack's highly anticipated opening at Yonge and Dundas has been revealed, along with an exclusive Canadian menu. A spokesperson confirmed that the fast-food and burger joint will open...

2h ago

