Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler criticizes attorney but holds ‘no ill will’ toward golfer

Fans in the gallery reach out to Scottie Scheffler as. he walks to the the tenth tee box during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero

By Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 2:14 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 2:27 pm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler said he has “no ill will” toward the pro golfer for injuries he said he suffered while directing traffic after a fatal accident during the PGA Championship.

A Louisville prosecutor dropped charges against Scheffler on Wednesday. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said Scheffler’s explanation that he had a misunderstanding May 17 with an officer directing traffic outside Valhalla Golf Club was “corroborated by the evidence.”

The officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, said he wishes Scheffler and his family “all the best” but took issue with comments by Scheffler’s attorney after the Wednesday court hearing. Gillis released the one-page statement to WAVE-TV in Louisville Wednesday night.

Scheffler attorney Steve Romines said his client had been “falsely arrested” and has grounds for a civil suit but does not wish to pursue any litigation. Romines said Wednesday that multiple on-scene witnesses can confirm Gillis was not dragged by the car.

Gillis wrote that Romines’ claim of a false arrest was “unfortunate and disturbing” and a challenge to his “honesty and integrity.”

“To be clear, I was drug by the car, I went to the ground and I received visible injuries to my knees and wrist,” Gillis wrote. “I’m going to recover from it, and it will be ok.”

Gillis also joked about his torn pants that he mentioned in the initial police report, saying, “I never guessed I’d have the most famous pair of pants in the country because of this.”

More details of the arrest surfaced in a video online that appears to show Scheffler being interviewed by another officer who is recording on his body camera. Louisville police released two video recordings at the scene of the arrest last week, but neither had audio.

O’Connell said Wednesday that the body camera video wasn’t released because his office was still investigating the case. A mayor’s spokeswoman has also confirmed its validity to media.

On the new video, Scheffler acknowledged to the officer that he “should’ve stopped. I did get a little impatient because I’m quite late for my tee time.” The golfer was preparing to play early in the second round of the four-day tournament but had a 30-minute delay getting to the course.

Romines said the video shows Scheffler being interrogated “after the most stressful situation of his life.”

Gillis was disciplined for not activating his body camera during the arrest. He wrote in a police report that Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” him to the ground.

Scheffler said on the recording that his window was down and he heard a person yelling for him to stop, though he didn’t know it was a police officer.

“As he was reaching the car, he grabbed my shoulder and hit me,” Scheffler said. “It seemed to be a little over-aggressive because the entrance was open.” He said he pulled away a little “because I thought he was going to start hitting me.”

Louisville police said some videos and documents related to the case will be released at a later date.

Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

48m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

2h ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

4h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

48m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

2h ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

4h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

22h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

23h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.
2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.
More Videos