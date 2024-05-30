Pakistan’s former prime minister Khan tells court that recently held vote was stolen from his party

FILE - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference at his home, in Lahore, Pakistan, on, May 18, 2023. Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that the recently held parliamentary elections were stolen from his party, which he says is also being victimized. “It was the biggest robbery that was committed on the public mandate,” Khan said Thursday about the Feb. 8 elections in his remarks before a court via video link. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)

By Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 11:15 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 11:27 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan addressed court officials Thursday and said that parliamentary elections held earlier this year were stolen from his party, which he claimed is being victimized.

There was no immediate comment from the government about Khan’s allegation. Before his arrest, Khan had accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of converting the success of his party into a defeat. The commission has repeatedly denied allegations of fraud in the Feb. 8 elections.

“It was the biggest robbery that was committed on the public mandate,” Khan said in remarks to the Supreme Court via video link.

It was his second such appearance since he began serving a three-year sentence for corruption in August, and it was the first time Khan was heard in open court.

The hearing before the high court in Islamabad concerned Khan’s appeal in a case dealing with graft laws, which were changed in 2022 and which the former premier has said were aimed at keeping him behind bars.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party received the most seats in the Feb. 8 election but it lacked a simple majority to rule. Khan’s party refused to form a coalition government, paving the pay for his political rivals, including the party of another former premier, Nawaz Sharif, to form the government.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician who served as prime minister from 2018 was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. However, he remains a popular opposition figure and millions of his supporters have been waiting to see him since August, when he was arrested after a court sentenced him for corruption.

His appearance before the court on Thursday was not livestreamed on a court order. It deprived Khan’s millions of supporters of a chance to see him.

During the court hearing, Khan told the judges he had been held in solitary confinement at a prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where he is currently serving multiple prison terms.

Khan also complained that he was neither given the required material to prepare arguments nor allowed to meet with his lawyers. However, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Esa stopped him from making comments about the elections, saying it is a different matter and the court was hearing a case relating to changes in the graft laws.

The case was later adjourned for a week and the court directed authorities to allow Khan to meet with his lawyer.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

1h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

17m ago

BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage
BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) says it has restored service to its online banking and mobile app after a false fire alarm at one of its data centres resulted in an hours-long outage for customers. Users...

updated

1h ago

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

1h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

17m ago

BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage
BMO restores online, app service after false fire alarm leads to hours-long outage

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) says it has restored service to its online banking and mobile app after a false fire alarm at one of its data centres resulted in an hours-long outage for customers. Users...

updated

1h ago

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

18h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

20h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.
More Videos