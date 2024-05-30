Breaking News: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

Power conferences join ACC in asking a Florida court to keep the league’s TV deals with ESPN private

FILE - An Atlantic Coast Conference sign is displayed by Florida State players after the team's win over Louisville in the ACC championship NCAA college football game Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The NCAA and the nation's five biggest conferences have agreed to pay nearly $2.8 billion to settle a host of antitrust claims,a monumental decision that sets the stage for a groundbreaking revenue-sharing model that could start directing millions of dollars directly to athletes as soon as the 2025 fall semester. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 3:59 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 4:13 pm.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Three power conferences have joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in urging a Tallahassee court to keep the league’s TV deals with ESPN private.

The Big Ten, the Big 12 and the Southeastern Conference filed a joint request in Leon County Circuit Court this week supporting the ACC’s claim that the documents must remain confidential to protect trade secrets. The Tampa Bay Times first reported the court filing.

The filing was a response to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s complaint last month in which she accused the ACC of breaking Florida’s public records law by not providing a copy of the league’s TV contracts. Those documents are potentially relevant in ongoing lawsuits between Florida State and the ACC as the Seminoles consider leaving the league.

“Kept confidential, they plainly confer the ACC a competitive advantage and benefit,” the filing said.

The ACC said the ESPN contracts would divulge operational costs, sponsorship information and future payouts. The Big Ten, the Big 12 and the SEC agreed in an amicus brief, saying the deals would include sensitive information regarding commercial spots, benefits to corporate sponsors and necessary accommodations for producing broadcasts.

ESPN previously argued that releasing its contracts would allow competitors to “gain a leg up on ESPN in the next round of negotiations with rightsholders.”

ESPN suggested Florida would be harmed, too, because networks might balk at doing business in the Sunshine State if those contracts would become public.

The conferences say no previous TV contracts have been disclosed publicly.

Moody has argued that the TV deal is a public record because it involves the “official business” of a state entity (FSU) or someone acting on behalf of that state entity (the ACC). Florida law also says that documents are public if they’re examined by state lawyers for a public reason, and FSU’s counsel has reviewed them.

The ACC countered that FSU is not a party to the league’s contract with ESPN. The league also argued that Leon County has no jurisdiction over the conference that’s based in North Carolina and does little business in Florida.

The ESPN contracts are part of the ongoing lawsuits between FSU and the ACC as well as one involving Clemson and the ACC. As the cases proceed, courts will have to decide who controls TV rights if the Seminoles and the Tigers attempt to leave the ACC before 2036.

If the rights belong to the schools, their exit fee would be $140 million. If the rights belong to the conference, FSU estimates the total price tag would be at least $572 million and maybe as much as $700 million.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election...

0m ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

49m ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

1h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

2h ago

