Reading the ‘tea leaves’: TV networks vamp for time during the wait for the Donald Trump verdict

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court during jury deliberations in his criminal hush money trial in New York, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 2:43 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York accents of court reporters reading testimony. A juror’s facial expression. And tea leaves — plenty of tea leaves.

Jury deliberation meant tense, ultimately boring hours of waiting for lawyers, journalists and others at the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial is being held.

It’s the same for television networks covering the case — except they have hours of time to fill for viewers. Rather than switch to something else, they have largely stuck close to the courthouse.

That means no sign, fact or opinion is too small to ignore.

NO CAMERAS IN COURT MEANS MORE TIME TO FILL

Despite New York state rules that prohibit cameras in the courtroom, television news networks have focused on the case almost exclusively while court is in session. Since the case began in mid-April, Fox News Channel’s daytime viewers are up 15% over last year at the same time, MSNBC is up 17% and CNN up 19%, according to the Nielsen company. That explains any reluctance to turn away.

“They could come out with a verdict between now and however long it takes them,” Newsmax reporter Christina Thompson said Thursday — the safest of hundreds of televised predictions since the jury began considering evidence.

The phrase “tea leaves” — a cliched reference to predicting an event’s outcome based on signs that may or may not mean anything — has been heard more times than on a Bigelow’s factory floor.

“Trying to understand what the jury is thinking is the pseudo-science of all pseudo-sciences,” said CNN analyst Elie Honig. “However, you can draw inferences.”

With that, he read some tea leaves. Several analysts interpreted the jury’s first request for testimony that they wanted to hear again to be a positive sign for the prosecution, in that it seemed they were exploring the roots of the alleged crime.

But MSNBC analyst Danny Cevallos cautioned that there could be an entirely different interpretation — that perhaps a juror who is leaning toward acquittal remembered something from the testimony that bolstered that opinion, and wanted fellow jurors to hear it.

TRYING TO PUT THEMSELVES IN JURORS’ SHOES

On Fox News, former prosecutor and congressman Trey Gowdy said he would look at the eyes and expressions of jurors during such read-backs for some indication of who considers that information most important.

Some network time was spent getting into the details of what those jurors were hearing, including reading for viewers those same transcripts.

At one point, MSNBC’s Jose Diaz-Balart marveled at the idea of 12 citizens uniting to examine facts and determine the fate of a former president. “I’m still in awe of this system,” said Diaz-Balart, whose family emigrated from Cuba a year before he was born.

It was different over at Fox, where lawyer Phil Holloway complained of a “rogue” judge who was trying to “weaponize” a trial to influence a presidential election. Fox and Newsmax carried Trump’s live comments Thursday morning about a “rigged” trial, while CNN and MSNBC ignored them. Analysts at outlets aimed at conservative viewers frequently downplayed the case against him.

“I happen to think there is almost nothing but an upside for Donald Trump,” said Fox analyst Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for President George W. Bush. “If he is convicted, I think most people are going to dismiss it, or it’s already built in to what they expect of Donald Trump. But if he’s acquitted or if there is a hung jury, it’s going to boost him like a rocket ship.”

At Newsmax, commentators took time to criticize liberals at MSNBC, specifically analyst Andrew Weissmann’s comment that he had a “man-crush” on Judge Juan Merchan for how he has handled the trial.

Networks frequently ran onscreen clocks to show how long jurors had been deliberating. But it seemed almost meaningless: At one point, MSNBC estimated jurors had been considering the case for an hour and 45 minutes less than NewsNation did.

The suspense, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said, was “like waiting for a new pope.”

___

David Bauder writes about media for The Associated Press. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder.

David Bauder, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

8m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

1h ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

5h ago

1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father
1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father

Toronto police have made one arrest and are searching for another individual in the shooting death of a 31-year-old father described as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man by community members. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

8m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

1h ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

5h ago

1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father
1 arrested and arrest warrant issued in shooting death of Oakwood Village father

Toronto police have made one arrest and are searching for another individual in the shooting death of a 31-year-old father described as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man by community members. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

3h ago

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

23h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products
2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos