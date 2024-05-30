South Dakota man arrested and charged in Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 11:30 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 11:42 am.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man pushed a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and was among those who shoved a large metal “Trump” sign into a police line, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

William George Knight, 37, of Rapid City, was arrested by the FBI on May 26. He was charged with two felonies: obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. He also was charged with five misdemeanors. The Justice Department announced the arrest and charges on Wednesday.

Knight was released to home detention following a brief court hearing on Wednesday. Knight’s attorney, federal public defender Jennifer Albertson, declined comment on Thursday.

The Justice Department alleges in a court document that Knight was among the first rioters to breach a restricted area near the Capitol. After police set up a barrier using bike racks, Knight grabbed one of the racks and pulled it away so hard that he fell backward, the Justice Department alleged.

Later, Knight and others pushed a large metal-framed sign that read “Trump” toward the police line, and Knight shoved a police officer before grabbing one of the protective bike racks away from the police line, the court document states.

Knight and other rioters pushed against the line of officers, causing the line to collapse, the Justice Department said. Knight then went into the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace, where he stayed for at least two hours, the agency said.

All told, more than 1,400 people have been charged in connection with the riot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Associated Press

