S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets tumble

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 150 points in late-morning trading after better-than-expected quarterly results at Royal Bank and CIBC helped boost shares in the two big banks, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 177.81 points at 22,075.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 386.44 points at 38,055.10. The S&P 500 index was down 25.26 points at 5,241.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 107.70 points at 16,812.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.18 cents US compared with 72.99 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down 28 cents at US$78.95 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$1.90 at US$2,366.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 14 cents at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press