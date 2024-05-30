Stockholm accuses Iran of using criminals in Sweden to target Israel or Jewish interests

FILE - Officers stand near the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Sweden say it has noticed that Iran is increasingly beginning to target the interests of other states in Sweden, with which it is in conflict with and Tehran is using criminal networks in the Scandinavian country. Earlier this year, the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm was sealed off after what was then described as “a dangerous object” was found at the diplomatic mission. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)

By Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 12:03 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 12:12 pm.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s domestic security agency on Thursday accused Iran of using established criminal networks in Sweden as a proxy to target Israeli or Jewish interests in the Scandinavian country.

The accusations were raised at a news conference by Daniel Stenling, the head of the SAPO agency’s counterespionage unit, following a series of events earlier this year.

In late January, the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm was sealed off after what was then described as “a dangerous object” was found on the grounds of the diplomatic mission in an eastern Stockholm neighborhood. Swedish media said the object was a hand grenade.

The embassy was not evacuated and the object was eventually destroyed. No arrests were made and authorities did not say what was found. On May 17, gunshots were heard near the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm and the area was cordoned off. No one was arrested.

Stenling said, without offering specifics or evidence to back up his assertion, that the agency “can establish that criminal networks in Sweden are used as a proxy by Iran.”

“It is very much about planning and attempts to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish interests, goals and activities in Sweden,” he said and added that the agency sees “connections between criminal individuals in the criminal networks and individuals who are connected to the Iranian security services.”

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer and Hampus Nygårds, deputy head of the Swedish police’s National Operations Department, were also at the online news conference with Stenling.

“We see this connection between the Iranian intelligence services, the security services and precisely criminals in the criminal networks in Sweden,” Stenling said. “We see that connection and it also means that we need to work much more internationally to get to the crimes and be able to prevent them.”

Stenling and the others made no mention of the recent incidents connected to the Israel Embassy and stopped short of naming any criminal groups or suspects.

Sweden has grappled with gang violence for years and criminal gangs often recruit teenagers in socially disadvantaged immigrant neighborhoods to carry out hits.

By May 15, police have recorded 85 shootings so far this year, including 12 fatal shootings. Last year, 53 people were killed and 109 were wounded in a total of 363 shootings.

Two main gangs — the Foxtrot network headed by Rawa Majid, who lives in exile in Turkey, and its rival, Rumba — have for years been involved in deadly feuds. Ankara had rejected Sweden’s request to have Majid, a Swedish citizen, extradited because he also holds Turkish citizenship.

Stenling said there was no reason to change the terror threat level in Sweden.

Last year, it was heightened to “high,” the fourth of five levels, for the first time since 2016 as the security deteriorated after public burnings of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, that triggered protests in the Muslim world.

Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

10m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

45m ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

2h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

10m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

45m ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

2h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

20h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

21h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.
2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.
More Videos