Supreme Court gives homeowners another chance in escrow dispute with Bank of America

FILE - Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 12:21 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 12:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday gave homeowners another chance to force Bank of America and other large banks to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts.

The court unanimously threw out an appeals court ruling in favor of Bank of America, which has refused to pay interest on money it collects to pay borrowers’ insurance and property tax bills. New York requires banks to pay at 2% interest on escrowed funds.

Thirteen other states have similar laws: California, Connecticut, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

A federal judge initially ruled in favor of the borrowers, but the federal appeals court in New York granted Bank of America’s request to dismiss the suits, arguing that the federal law governing national banks does not permit such state-by-state regulation.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the Supreme Court that the appeals court did not perform the kind of nuanced analysis required by federal law and prior Supreme Court decisions to determine if a state law must give way to a federal statute.

In particular, Kavanaugh noted that the Dodd-Frank Act, enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, made clear that not all state banking laws are pre-empted.

Jonathan Taylor, who argued the case for the homeowners, said in an email that the decision is a victory for consumers because it “vindicates Congress’ determination in Dodd-Frank to rein in the kind of aggressive preemption of state consumer-financial laws that helped lead to the financial crisis.”

Bank of America did not immediately comment on the decision.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

14m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

49m ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

2h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

14m ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were charged with second-degree...

49m ago

Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates
Ontario introduces financial literacy component for high school graduates

The province is modernizing high school diploma requirements for the first time in 25 years and announcing a financial literacy component students will need in order to graduate. Ontario Education Minister...

2h ago

Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman
Police update 1999 cold case homicide of Toronto woman

Police in Niagara provided new details about the 1999 death of a 26-year-old Toronto woman, concluding that a man who is now deceased would have faced charges in her alleged murder. Officers were first...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

20h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

21h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.
2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.
More Videos