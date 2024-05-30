Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer.

As always, there will be some road and TTC closures to be mindful of as the weekend arrives, including a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway for the Bike for Brain Health. Here’s some of the events happening this weekend:

Weekend events

Bike for Brain Health

The DVP and Gardiner Expressway will be shutting down on Sunday for charity bike event. Over 10,000 cyclists will take to the streets in support of the goal to defeat dementia. There are four route lengths, 10km, 25km, 50km and 75km.

All the funds raised will go directly to the Baycrest Foundation, which is researching dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and aging brain health.

If you would like to still register, details can be found on their website.

Harbourfront 50th Anniversary Block Party

Harbourfront is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary with a block party on Saturday. There will be a live performance by Elliott brood, a Canadian alternative country band, as well as family-friendly activities and a chance to sing on stage with the Good Enough Live Karaoke band.

The block party at Harbourfront Centre will kick off at 12 p.m. with a market that will feature food vendors and local crafts by their artists-in-residence.

Full details can be found on their website.

Canadian Music Week

The 42nd annual Canadian Music Week kicks off this Saturday that will feature Canadian artists like Walk Of The Earth, Dallas Smith, Finger Eleven and Charlotte Day Wilson.

It will feature a multifaceted information-intensive conferences, a trade exposition, awards shows and the country’s largest new music festival that will showcase more than 250 artists at over 25 venues.

The CMW Conference will be happening at the Westin Harbour Castle. Schedule details and tickets are available on the Canadian Music Week website.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 partial closure

There will be no subway service both ways between St. Clair and Sheppard-Yonge stations for planned track work on Saturday and Sunday. Shuttle buses will operate. Service will resume on Monday at 6 a.m.

GO Kitchener Line

Starting on Friday, May 31, at 11:22p.m., train service on the Kitchener Line will be temporarily suspended until 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, for critical track work.

GO buses will replace the 11:22 p.m. train from Bramalea GO to Union, along with the 10:04 p.m. and 11:34 p.m. Union to Bramalea/Mount Pleasant GO trips. Buses will stop at Mount Pleasant, Brampton Innovation District, Bramalea and Malton GO stations before running express to/from Union Station.

Regular Kitchener rail service will resume on Saturday, June 1, after 10 a.m.

UP Express closure

On Friday, May 31, at 10:30 p.m., UP Express service will be temporarily suspended until 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, for critical track work that will bring faster, more frequent service across the network.

During this time, replacement GO buses will travel direct between Toronto Pearson Airport and Union Station with departures every 30 minutes. Customers travelling to and from Weston and Bloor GO stations are encouraged to use local transit options.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Bike for Brain Health

The Bike for Brain Health will close the following roads from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Don Valley Parkway from Gardiner Expressway to York Mills Road

Gardiner Expressway from South Kingsway to Don Valley Parkway

additional roads surrounding Exhibition Place

Other ongoing city closures