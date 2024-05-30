Trudeau: Russia should be part of D-Day ceremony, despite egregious Ukraine invasion

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he supports France’s decision to invite Russian officials to a D-Day commemoration, despite the invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau says Canada is in “extreme disagreement” with Russia and that Moscow must be held accountable for violating fundamental rules about respecting sovereign borders.

But he says it’s still important to recognize all countries involved in liberating France from the Nazis in the Second World War.

Mission Libération, the French government committee organizing the 80th anniversary commemorations for D-Day, told European media last week they have invited officials from Russia though an invite was not extended to President Vladimir Putin.

He is subject to an international arrest warrant for war crimes related to the forced transfer of children from Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the ceremonies as will Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press