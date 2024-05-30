Turkey signals new military intervention in Syria if Kurdish groups hold municipal election

By The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 8:26 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey will not hesitate to carry out a new offensive in northern Syria if Kurdish-led groups – which Ankara accuses of linked to outlawed Kurdish militants – go ahead with plans to hold local elections in the region, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

A Kurdish-led autonomous administration that controls northern and eastern parts of Syria has announced plans to hold municipal elections on June 11. The vote to choose mayors will be held in the provinces of Hassakeh, Raqqa, Deir el-Zour and eastern part of Aleppo province.

Turkey, which has launched military operations in Syria in the past, considers the move as a step by Syrian Kurdish militia toward the creation of an independent Kurdish entity across its border. It has described the planned polls as a threat to the territorial integrity of both Syria and Turkey.

“We are closely following the aggressive actions by the terrorist organization against the territorial integrity of our country and of Syria under the pretext of an election,” Erdogan said after observing military exercises in western Turkey.

“Turkey will never allow the separatist organization to establish (a terror state) just beyond its southern borders in the north of Syria and Iraq,” he said.

Turkey considers the Kurdish militia group, known as the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, as a terrorist group linked to an outlawed Kurdish group that has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984. That conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has killed tens of thousands of people.

The YPG however, makes up the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF – a key U.S. ally in the fight against the Islamic State group. American support for the SDF has infuriated Ankara and remains a major source of contention in their relations.

Turkey has carried a series of military operations in Syria to drive out Syrian Kurdish militia away from its border since 2016, and controls a swath of territory in the north. Turkish leaders frequently speak of plans to establish a 30-kilometer (19-mile) deep safe zone along its border in Syria and Iraq, where the PKK has a foothold, to protect its borders.

“We did what was needed in the past in the face of a fait accompli. We will not hesitate to act again if we encounter the same situation,” Erdogan said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

2h ago

Outage affecting BMO mobile app, online banking
Outage affecting BMO mobile app, online banking

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) is looking into an outage that is affecting its online banking and mobile app. Users began reporting issues with the app and website several hours ago, with a BMO spokesperson...

7m ago

Shake Shack reveals opening date for Toronto location, exclusive dessert menu
Shake Shack reveals opening date for Toronto location, exclusive dessert menu

The date of Shake Shack's highly anticipated opening at Yonge and Dundas has been revealed, along with an exclusive Canadian menu. A spokesperson confirmed that the fast-food and burger joint will open...

1h ago

Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment
Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment

The University of Toronto's attempt to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 19 and 20. The university had asked the courts for a hearing...

10h ago

Top Stories

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

2h ago

Outage affecting BMO mobile app, online banking
Outage affecting BMO mobile app, online banking

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) is looking into an outage that is affecting its online banking and mobile app. Users began reporting issues with the app and website several hours ago, with a BMO spokesperson...

7m ago

Shake Shack reveals opening date for Toronto location, exclusive dessert menu
Shake Shack reveals opening date for Toronto location, exclusive dessert menu

The date of Shake Shack's highly anticipated opening at Yonge and Dundas has been revealed, along with an exclusive Canadian menu. A spokesperson confirmed that the fast-food and burger joint will open...

1h ago

Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment
Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment

The University of Toronto's attempt to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 19 and 20. The university had asked the courts for a hearing...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.

16h ago

3:03
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies
5 Ontario school boards, 2 institutions suing social media companies

Five more Ontario school boards and two private schools have joined the multibillion-dollar legal fight against Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, accusing them of leaving educators to manage the fallout from their allegedly addictive products

17h ago

2:21
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated
Highly promoted ‘Hot in Toronto’ music festival postponed leaving fans frustrated

A hip hop and R&B festival, which was set to take place next month, has been postponed after the headline act pulled out of the event. Fans say they’re still waiting for refunds for tickets they purchased. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:06
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog
Flooding at Toronto school raises concern over province’s repair backlog

Monday’s heavy rainfall left a Toronto high school dealing with leaks and flooding. Erica Natividad with the concerns being raised over Ontario’s school repair backlog.
3:04
Dozens of U of T professors publicly back pro-Palestinian encampment
Dozens of U of T professors publicly back pro-Palestinian encampment

As U of T launches legal action against the pro-Palestinian encampment, dozens of U of T professors are publicly backing students involved in the occupation. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos