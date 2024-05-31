Breaking News: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

A Ghana toddler sets a world record as the youngest male artist. His mom says he just loves colors

The works of Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, who will turn two in July, are displayed at his mother's art gallery in Accra, Ghana, Monday, May 27, 2024. Ankrah has set the record as the world's youngest male artist. His mother, Chantelle Kukua Eghan, says it all started by accident when her son, who at the time was 6 months old, discovered her paints. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

By Francis Kokutse, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 2:36 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 2:42 am.

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Meet Ace-Liam Ankrah, a Ghana toddler who has set the record as the world’s youngest male artist.

His mother, Chantelle Kukua Eghan, says it all started by accident when her son, who at the time was 6 months old, discovered her acrylic paints.

Eghan, an artist and founder of Arts and Cocktails Studio, a bar that that offers painting lessons in Ghana’s capital, Accra, said she was looking for a way to keep her boy busy while working on her own paintings.

“I spread out a canvas on the floor and added paint to it, and then in the process of crawling he ended up spreading all the colors on the canvas,” she said.

And that’s how his first artwork, “The Crawl,” was born, Eghan, 25, told The Associated Press.

After that and with his mother’s prodding, Ace-Liam kept on painting.

Eghan decided to apply for the record last June. In November, Guinness World Records told her that to break a previous record, her son needed to exhibit and sell paintings.

She arranged for Ace-Liam’s first exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra in January, where nine out of 10 of his pieces listed were sold. She declined to say for how much the paintings sold.

They were on their way.

Then, Guinness World Records confirmed the record in a statement and last week declared that “at the age of 1 year 152 days, little Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah from Ghana is the world’s youngest male artist.”

Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to an Associated Press query about the previous youngest male artist record holder.

The overall record for the world’s youngest artist is currently held by India’s Arushi Bhatnagar. She had her first exhibition at the age of 11 months and sold her first painting for 5,000 Rupees ($60) in 2003.

These days, Ace-Liam, who will be 2 years old in July, still loves painting and eagerly accompanies his mom to her studio, where a corner has been set off just for him. He sometimes paints in just five-minute sessions, returning to the same canvas over days of weeks, Eghan says.

On a recent day, he ran excitedly around the studio, with bursts of energy typical for boys his age. But he was also very focused and concentrated for almost an hour while painting — choosing green, yellow and blue for his latest work-in-progress and rubbing the oil colors into the canvas with his tiny fingers.

Eghan says becoming a world record holder has not changed their lives. She won’t sell “The Crawl” but plans on keeping it in the family.

She added that she hopes the media attention around her boy could encourage and inspire other parents to discover and nurture their children’s talents.

“He is painting and growing and playing in the whole process,” she says.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Francis Kokutse, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

4h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

8h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

5h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

11h ago

Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

4h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

8h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

5h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

8h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

14h ago

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
2:15
Several Toronto beaches awarded prestigious 'Blue Flag' award
Several Toronto beaches awarded prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

When it comes to ranking Canada's cleanest beaches, nearly 10 beaches in Toronto have been awarded the prestigious 'Blue Flag'. Afua Baah has the details.
2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.
More Videos