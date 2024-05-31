A pregnant stingray with no male companion now has a ‘reproductive disease,’ aquarium says

FILE - Charlotte, a round stingray, in an undated photo at the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO in Hendersonville, N.C. The aquarium that said it had Charlotte, a pregnant stingray with no male companion, now says that the fish has a rare reproductive disease. The statement from the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville on Thursday May 30, 2024, did not say what disease the stingray, Charlotte, has or comment on the status of her pregnancy. (Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 11:29 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 11:43 am.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina aquarium that said it had a pregnant stingray with no male companion now says the fish has a rare reproductive disease.

Thursday’s statement from the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville did not say what disease the stingray, Charlotte, has or comment on the status of her pregnancy. The aquarium did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking more information.

“Charlotte has developed a rare reproductive disease that has negatively impacted her reproductive system,” the aquarium said. “The findings are truly a sad and unexpected medical development. Our priority is to focus on Charlotte’s health and well being.”

The aquarium in the Blue Ridge Mountains had announced Charlotte’s pregnancy in February, stating that she hadn’t shared a tank with a male of her species in at least eight years. The aquarium said at the time that she was pregnant with as many as four pups and could give birth within two weeks.

The pregnancy was thought to be the result of a type of asexual reproduction called parthenogenesis, in which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs, meaning there is no genetic contribution by a male. The mostly rare phenomenon can occur in some insects, fish, amphibians, birds and reptiles, but not in mammals. Documented examples have included California condors, Komodo dragons and yellow-bellied water snakes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

2h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto Police...

1h ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

4h ago

Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels
Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels at Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand to share development details...

1h ago

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

2h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto Police...

1h ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

4h ago

Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels
Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels at Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand to share development details...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

16h ago

2:31
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students

Starting in 2025, Ontario students will be required to pass a financial literacy test to graduate. As Tina Yazdani reports, while teachers see the merit, there are concerns about the implementation and timing. 

17h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

18h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

23h ago

2:25
Showers expected to return next week
Showers expected to return next week

Warm and sunny this weekend but showers will return next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos