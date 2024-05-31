Biden is hosting the Kansas City Chiefs minus Taylor Swift to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl title

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as Biden welcomes the football team to the White House in Washington, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, FIle)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 1:00 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday to celebrate the NFL team’s third Super Bowl victory in five years.

The entire team was expected to participate in the event on the South Lawn, for the second time in two years. But one person whose presence was not anticipated was singer Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of tight end Travis Kelce.

Biden will honor the Chiefs for a come-from-behind overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February. It’s long-standing tradition for championship sports teams, both professional and collegiate, to be invited to the White House.

The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl three times in the past five years. In 2023, they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, first lady Jill Biden’s favorite football team. She grew up near Philadelphia and attended the game.

Kansas City also defeated San Francisco to claim the 2020 Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs shared on social media early Friday that “we’re celebrating our back-to-back championship seasons and victory in Super Bowl LVIII at the White House.”

Kicker Harrison Butker, who made headlines by assailing some of Biden’s policies during a commencement speech earlier this month, was expected to accompany his teammates to the White House. Butker recently defended his comments, saying he had no regrets about expressing his beliefs.

In the May 16 speech at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas, Butker congratulated the women who were receiving degrees and said most of them were probably more excited about getting married and having children. He criticized some of Biden’s policy positions, including the Democratic president’s condemnation of the Supreme Court’s reversal of its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, and his advocacy for freedom of choice. Abortion is an issue that Biden and his fellow Democrats hope to use to their advantage in the November elections.

Butker also tackled Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 1.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As for Swift, her absence was bound to disappoint many in the White House.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was left deflecting questions earlier this week about whether the 34-year-old singer-songwriter would show up.

“That’s a good question,” Jean-Pierre said. “I can’t speak to her schedule. But I know there’s a lot of interest in this building, on this campus.”

Swift was traveling abroad on her Eras tour, with a show scheduled Thursday in Madrid.

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

20m ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto Police...

2h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

3h ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

6h ago

