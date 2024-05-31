Bisons catcher Henry hit by backswing, hospitalized; Triple-A game is called after ‘scary incident’

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays catcher Payton Henry, right, sits in the bullpen during a baseball spring training workout Feb. 18, 2024, in Dunedin, Fla. Current Buffalo Bisons catcher Henry was hospitalized Friday, May 31, 2024, after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 10:54 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 11:26 pm.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bisons catcher Payton Henry was hospitalized Friday night after he was struck by a batter’s backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.

Henry was hit in the back of the head by the swing from Syracuse Mets third baseman Pablo Reyes in the seventh inning. He immediately went to the ground upon contact and athletic trainers tended to him.

Officials decided not to continue the game after the injury.

The Bisons said later in the night that Henry was “alert and appropriately responsive” at an area hospital. They called the injury a “scary incident.”

The Mets were up 4-2 at NBT Bank Stadium when the game was called.

The Bisons said the 26-year-old Henry was being evaluated and they would provide more information as it becomes available.

Henry was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He played in college at BYU.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

5h ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

4h ago

'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years
'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years

Established in 1974, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is marking a milestone this year as it celebrates half a century of bringing people together on the waterfront. What started out as a Crown Corporation...

4h ago

Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war
Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is endorsing a proposal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that seeks to bring about the end of the Israel-Hamas war. "Canada has been calling for...

29m ago

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

5h ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

4h ago

'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years
'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years

Established in 1974, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is marking a milestone this year as it celebrates half a century of bringing people together on the waterfront. What started out as a Crown Corporation...

4h ago

Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war
Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is endorsing a proposal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that seeks to bring about the end of the Israel-Hamas war. "Canada has been calling for...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week

While temperatures will be in the mid-20's, rain is in the upcoming forecast in the GTA and surrounding areas.

5h ago

2:10
Toronto police report a surge in hate crimes reported in 2024
Toronto police report a surge in hate crimes reported in 2024

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Erica Natividad reports.

11h ago

3:50
Bautista, Encarnacion talk launch of Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys
Bautista, Encarnacion talk launch of Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys

Breakfast Television spoke with former Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion following the baseball club's launch of its new Nike City Connect jerseys. Caryn Ceolin has more.

9h ago

2:15
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished

A fight to save their homes. Tenants of a midtown apartment building rally asking city council to reject a proposal that could see their building demolished and priced out of the replacement.  Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.
More Videos