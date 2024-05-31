Breaking News: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

‘BlackBerry,’ ‘Little Bird’ head into Canadian Screen Awards seeking more hardware

<p>A rollicking dramedy about the rise and fall of an era-defining smartphone and a limited series about a ’60s Scoop survivor are among the top contenders heading into today’s Canadian Screen Awards. This image released by IFC Films shows Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis, left, and Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie in a scene from "BlackBerry." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, IFC Films, *MANDATORY CREDIT*</p>

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — A rollicking dramedy about the rise and fall of an era-defining smartphone and a limited series about a ’60s Scoop survivor are among the top contenders seeking trophies at today’s Canadian Screen Awards.

“BlackBerry,” helmed by Toronto’s Matt Johnson, is up for best film, best director and best lead comedy performance for Montreal’s Jay Baruchel.

It already collected 11 trophies at a gala last night that handed out the bulk of the film prizes, nabbing best adapted screenplay, best cinematography and best supporting comedy performer for U.S. actor Glenn Howerton.

Among TV contenders, the Crave/APTN series “Little Bird” is up for best drama series and best lead drama performer for Ellyn Jade and Darla Contois.

It enters today’s bash having already won 11 trophies, including best drama ensemble, best casting and best supporting drama performer for Braeden Clarke.

Marquee categories will be announced at a two-hour gala hosted by comic Mae Martin in Toronto this afternoon. Highlights will be broadcast as a one-hour special on CBC and CBC Gem at 8 p.m. ET.

Set in 1990s Waterloo, Ont., “BlackBerry” follows the Icarus-like ascent of the BlackBerry mobile device and its inventors. Baruchel stars as company co-founder Mike Lazaridis and Howerton plays co-CEO Jim Balsillie. “BlackBerry” entered the race as the most nominated film in the 11-year history of the Screen Awards with 17 nods.

Other best film contenders are drag queen drama “Solo,” sci-fi horror “Infinity Pool,” teen love dramedy “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,” psychological thriller “Red Rooms (Les chambres rouges)” and workplace abuse portrait “Richelieu.”

“Little Bird,” centred on a ’60s Scoop survivor fostered by a Jewish family in Montreal, took home 11 trophies at a pair of galas honouring craft and television programs and performances Thursday. Co-created by Toronto’s Jennifer Podemski and Ottawa’s Hannah Moscovitch, it features a largely Indigenous cast and creative team and began the race with 19 nominations.

The six-part show faces off against CBC’s “Essex County” and “Plan B,” Hollywood Suite’s “Slasher: Ripper” and CTV’s “Transplant” for best drama series.

The seventh and final season of CBC sitcom “Workin’ Moms” is among the contenders for best comedy series, competing with Crave’s “Letterkenny” and “Bria Mack Gets A Life,” CTV’s “Shelved” and CBC’s “Son of a Critch.”

The annual celebration of the best in homegrown film, television and digital media is run by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

Traditionally, the bash has been broadcast live to home viewers but this year’s edition will air as a one-hour show comprised of taped tributes and highlights from the two-hour gala.

In an interview earlier this week, Academy CEO Tammy Frick said “the majority of the show will very much feel like a live show.”

She said the organization “listened” to feedback on last year’s pre-taped hour-long telecast hosted by Samantha Bee, which was largely panned for featuring segments taped in New York well-ahead of the announcement.

In the days leading up to the telecast, that experiment drew criticism from industry figures including Eugene Levy, who argued Canadian creators deserved a live celebration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 48fcb6e5-9801-4014-888f-778219c0c18b.jpg, Caption:

A rollicking dramedy about the rise and fall of an era-defining smartphone and a limited series about a ’60s Scoop survivor are among the top contenders heading into today’s Canadian Screen Awards. This image released by IFC Films shows Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis, left, and Glenn Howerton as Jim Balsillie in a scene from “BlackBerry.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, IFC Films, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

6h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

10h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

7h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

13h ago

Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

6h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

10h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

7h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

10h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

16h ago

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
2:15
Several Toronto beaches awarded prestigious 'Blue Flag' award
Several Toronto beaches awarded prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

When it comes to ranking Canada's cleanest beaches, nearly 10 beaches in Toronto have been awarded the prestigious 'Blue Flag'. Afua Baah has the details.
2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.
More Videos