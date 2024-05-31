Blue Jays place Alek Manoah on 15-day injured list with right elbow sprain

Alek Manoah
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley).

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 31, 2024 4:56 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed starting pitcher Alek Manoah on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, the team announced Friday.

Manoah had an MRI Thursday after leaving in the second inning of his last start against the Chicago White Sox because of right elbow discomfort. The 26-year-old threw a sinker and looked to be in discomfort, which led to him leaving the game in the second inning.

Toronto manager John Schneider told reporters before Friday’s game that the MRI revealed a UCL sprain, and Manoah is scheduled for an in-person evaluation with Texas-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister next Thursday.

The Blue Jays acquired right-hander Ryan Burr from the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday and added him to the roster in Manoah’s place. The team also designated righty Joel Kuhnel for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Manoah previously had a stint on the injured list after missing the start of the season because of shoulder inflammation.

“Felt it after my start in Detroit and tried to do everything I can with the training staff through the week,” Manoah said Wednesday night. “Threw (in the) bullpen a couple days ago, kind of felt fine. I felt like I was able to go out there and compete and give the team a chance, and just wasn’t able to.”

Manoah said he felt like he was “guarding it” heading into the second.

“It mostly bothers me when I extend,” he said, “so I think, mentally, when I told myself ‘Don’t think about it,’ I didn’t guard it and I kind of just got more extension than I was the previous pitches.

“Yeah, it kind of just felt really pinchy. At that point, like mentally, I was just like, ‘Do I keep grinding through this and maybe make it worse or just hand the ball to somebody else?’”

In five starts this season, Manoah is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA as he tries to get back on track after a tough 2023 season.

Last year, he went 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts and was twice optioned to the minors. Manoah is looking to regain his form from 2022, when went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts to finish third in AL Cy Young voting.

There was some better news for Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann, who threw 20 pitches during live batting practice at Toronto’s player development complex in Dunedin on Friday. The next step for Tiedemann will be a rehab appearance in either the Florida Complex League or with Class-A Dunedin.

Tiedemann has been out since late April due to ulnar nerve inflammation in his pitching elbow. The left-hander had appeared in three games this season with triple-A Buffalo, posting a 5.63 ERA and 10 strikeouts in eight innings of work.

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

56m ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

2h ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

4h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

3h ago

