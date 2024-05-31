Bradford man facing half dozen charges in child luring, sex assault investigation

A 37-year-old Bradford man is facing half a dozen charges in a child luring and sexual assault investigation.

Police in York Region say they were called to a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on May 26 after a homeowner suffered minor injuries in a struggle with a man suspected of break and enter.

In the course of the investigation police discovered that a 15-year-old who lived at the home and the man were known to each other and that on the night in question, the man showed up at the home unannounced and entered the teen’s bedroom through an unlocked sliding door on the ground level.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine how the man and the teen first met.

Police say the homeowner was notified by neighbours of a suspicious pickup truck parked in the driveway and that someone was seen walking around the home with a flashlight. As the homeowner was investigating the pickup truck, the man exited the home and allegedly assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

On May 27, police arrested Fabio Duarte and charged him with assault, unlawfully in a dwelling, sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and luring a person under 16 by telecommunication.