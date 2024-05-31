BRP reports Q1 loss as revenue down from year ago, says it plans to reduce inventory

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2024 6:42 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 6:56 am.

BRP Inc. reported a first-quarter loss as revenues fell compared with a year earlier, saying it would lower production to reduce network inventory amid current macroeconomic challenges.

The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker posted a net loss of $7.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, down from a profit of $154.5 million a year earlier.

BRP says that amounted to a loss of 10 cents per diluted share for the quarter, compared with earnings of $1.92 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.03 billion, down from $2.43 billion in the first quarter of last year.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned 95 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a normalized profit of $2.38 per diluted share a year earlier.

Chief executive José Boisjoli says the first-quarter results were in line with expectations, but noted he expects dealers’ profits to come under further pressure later this year amid challenges such as competition and high interest rates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

13h ago

Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton
Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes across Peel Region on Thursday night, police said. Authorities responded to the first reported collision shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...

19h ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

9m ago

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

13h ago

Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton
Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes across Peel Region on Thursday night, police said. Authorities responded to the first reported collision shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...

19h ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

12h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

13h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

19h ago

2:25
Showers expected to return next week
Showers expected to return next week

Warm and sunny this weekend but showers will return next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos