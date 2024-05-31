FDA warns parents to avoid infant formula distributed by Texas company due to contamination

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows packaging for, from left, CRECELAC INFANT Powdered Goat-Milk Infant Formula with Iron 0 to 12 months, Farmalac BABY Powdered Infant Formula with Iron 0 to 12 months, and Farmalac BABY Powdered Infant Formula with Iron Low Lactose 0 to 12 months. On Friday, May 31, 2024, U.S. health officials warned parents to avoid powdered infant formula sold by a Texas dairy producer, because a dangerous bacteria was found in one of the company's products. The previous week, the company voluntarily recalled the Crecelac formula and another brand, Farmalac, because they had not received approval by the FDA for sale in the U.S. (FDA via AP)

By Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 4:54 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 6:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials warned parents to avoid powdered infant formula sold by a Texas dairy producer, because a dangerous bacteria was found in one of the company’s products.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Friday on Crecelac Infant Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula, after a sample collected from a Texas store tested positive for cronobacter, which can cause deadly infections in babies. The same bacteria sparked recalls and shortages of infant formula in 2022 after it was detected at a major U.S. formula factory.

The Crecelac formula was imported and distributed by Dairy Manufacturers Inc., of Prosper, Texas, according to the FDA. Press releases from the FDA and the company did not specify where the product was produced or how widely it was distributed in the U.S. Messages left for the company Friday were not immediately returned.

Last week, the company voluntarily recalled the Crecelac formula and another brand, Farmalac, because they had not received approval by the FDA for sale in the U.S. Infant formula distributors are required to submit data to FDA regulators showing their products meet U.S. food and nutritional standards.

The FDA said testing of the Farmalac product did not detect cronobacter, but parents and caregivers should still avoid using the formula.

Cronobacter can cause blood infections and other serious complications in infants, including meningitis and nervous system injuries. The bacteria are found naturally in the environment and also can make their way into infant formula after packages are opened.

In 2022, FDA investigators shutdown an Abbott formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after inspections sparked by four infant illnesses linked to cronobacter, including two deaths, showed widespread contamination at the site.

Amid the shortages caused by the shutdown, the FDA began allowing imports of infant formula produced by overseas manufacturers. Previously the agency restricted U.S. infant formula production to a handful of domestic manufacturers, including Abbott.

Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

56m ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

2h ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

4h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

3h ago

