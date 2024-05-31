Federal officials are investigating another close call between planes at Reagan National Airport

FILE - People walk the terminal at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. Federal officials are looking into yet another close call between planes, this one at Reagan National Airport. An American Airlines plane had to cancel its takeoff to avoid colliding with another plane that was landing on an intersecting runway. The Federal Aviation Administration says it's investigating the incident Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 12:18 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are investigating an incident in which an American Airlines plane rolling down the runway canceled its takeoff from Reagan National Airport to avoid colliding with another plane landing on an intersecting runway.

It was the second close call at the busy airport near Washington, D.C., in the past six weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration an air traffic controller cancelled the takeoff clearance for the American Airlines Flight 2134 after another aircraft was cleared to land on the intersecting runway on Wednesday.

A recording by LiveATC.net caught an air traffic controller telling pilots of the American plane that their takeoff clearance had been canceled, and the pilots confirming the order.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re grateful to our crew for their professionalism,” an American Airlines spokesperson said. The airline said it will support the work of the federal investigators.

The second, smaller plane landed. About four hours later, American flight 2134 took off normally and flew to Boston, according to information from FlightAware.

In April, air traffic controllers cleared a Southwest Airlines plane to cross a runway that a JetBlue plane was using for takeoff. Both planes were ordered to stop, and a collision was avoided. The FAA is also investigating that incident.

Lawmakers from Virginia and Maryland used the incident to argue against adding more flights to the airport, but Congress this month approved additional long-distance flights to and from Reagan National.

