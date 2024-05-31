Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 7:59 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 8:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — —

ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump; White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York; Scott Anderson, director of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency’s operations in Gaza.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

The Associated Press

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

2h ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

1h ago

'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years
'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years

Established in 1974, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is marking a milestone this year as it celebrates half a century of bringing people together on the waterfront. What started out as a Crown Corporation...

1h ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

8h ago

2:41
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week

While temperatures will be in the mid-20's, rain is in the upcoming forecast in the GTA and surrounding areas.

2h ago

2:10
Toronto police report a surge in hate crimes reported in 2024
Toronto police report a surge in hate crimes reported in 2024

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Erica Natividad reports.

8h ago

2:54
New salon in Keelesdale-Eglinton West weaves in sexual health conversations
New salon in Keelesdale-Eglinton West weaves in sexual health conversations

The Green Line team visited the neighbourhood in Little Jamaica to learn how Here For You Braiders is spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS among locals.

10h ago

3:50
Bautista, Encarnacion talk launch of Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys
Bautista, Encarnacion talk launch of Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys

Breakfast Television spoke with former Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion following the baseball club's launch of its new Nike City Connect jerseys. Caryn Ceolin has more.

6h ago

2:15
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished

A fight to save their homes. Tenants of a midtown apartment building rally asking city council to reject a proposal that could see their building demolished and priced out of the replacement.  Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

21h ago

