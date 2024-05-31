Breaking News: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

In the news today: StatCan's March and Q1 GDP figures due, B.C. human smuggling soars

The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. Statistics Canada will release this morning its reading on how the economy fared in the first three months of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

May 31, 2024

Last Updated May 31, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Statistics Canada to release GDP figures for March and Q1 today

Statistics Canada will release this morning its reading on how the economy fared in the first three months of the year. The agency will publish its real gross domestic product figures for March and the first quarter as a whole. The report is the last major economic data point before the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision set for next week. Central bank governor Tiff Macklem has said a rate cut is within the realm of possibilities, but that the decision will be based on the economic data.

‘Unprecedented’ human smuggling from B.C.: U.S.

U.S. authorities say human smuggling from British Columbia across the American border is soaring, with organized criminals moving people by freight train, Uber or by foot. U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics show that “encounters” at the B-C-Washington border are on track to quadruple since 2021. There were almost 43,000 encounters last fiscal year, up from about 12,000 two years earlier. Matthew Murphy, an assistant special agent with U-S Homeland Security based in Washington state says there’s been an “unprecedented” spike in human smuggling via B-C.

Federal poll found drug decriminalization concerns

A federal government poll last year found a majority of Canadians believed drug decriminalization policy would lead to an increase in overdoses. That was months before British Columbia scaled back its drug decriminalization pilot. The Privy Council Office survey was posted online in the fall. It suggests Canadians were split over whether decriminalization would make their community any less safe.

Jury selection scheduled for Coutts blockade trial

Jury selection is scheduled today for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 border protest at Coutts, Alta. Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were arrested after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers. Mounties said at the time that they seized long guns, handguns, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and body armour. The two accused are also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

Interest rate cut may encourage shopping: experts

Canadian retailers who have lamented softening consumer spending could start to see a rebound once the Bank of Canada begins cutting its benchmark interest rate. With borrowing costs still high, consumers have been reining in their spending or opting for more cost-conscious brands. Liza Amlani, principal and founder at the Retail Strategy Group, sees some of this behaviour easing if the interest rate lowers, delivering some relief to Canadians. Amlani says a lower interest rate would mean more disposable income to be spent on apparel, footwear and even experiences and activities.

Loblaw testing out small-format No Frills stores

Loblaw is testing smaller-format discount stores across the country this year as shoppers increasingly look for ways to save on their grocery bill. Melanie Singh, who leads Loblaw’s discount division that includes No Frills and Maxi, says the company has a handful of smaller discount stores already, but plans to “lean in” to the strategy as a way of reaching more customers. Singh says these smaller stores will cater to the local neighbourhood. For example, this store at the corner of King and Shaw Sts. in Liberty Village in Toronto has grab-and-go options like fresh-baked pastries, which many discount stores don’t have.

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

6h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

10h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

6h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

13h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

10h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

16h ago

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
2:15
Several Toronto beaches awarded prestigious 'Blue Flag' award
Several Toronto beaches awarded prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

When it comes to ranking Canada's cleanest beaches, nearly 10 beaches in Toronto have been awarded the prestigious 'Blue Flag'. Afua Baah has the details.
2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.
