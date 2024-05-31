Incendiary device thrown at Vancouver synagogue, says Jewish federation

VANCOUVER — The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says an “incendiary device” was thrown at the front doors of a synagogue in the city and police are investigating.

It says in a statement online that the incident occurred at the Schara Tzedeck synagogue on Oak Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and that damage was minor and no one was hurt.

The federation calls the alleged incident a “deliberate act of hate” and an “attempt to intimidate” the Jewish community.

It says the Vancouver Police Department and a fire inspector searched the building before declaring it safe to be reopened.

The federation says extra police patrols are being put in place at local Jewish institutions.

Vancouver Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes after bullet holes were found at two Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto in recent days.

