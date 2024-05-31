Indigo bookstore chain completes Trilogy deal to take retailer private

Indigo Books & Music Inc. says Trilogy Investments LP has acquired all of the retailer's outstanding shares. An Indigo bookstore sign is illuminated on a store front in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2024 4:35 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 4:42 pm.

TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. says Trilogy Investments LP has acquired all of the retailer’s outstanding shares.

The Toronto-based book purveyor says the share purchase marks the completion of its deal with the private holding company owned by Gerald Schwartz, the businessman spouse of Indigo founder Heather Reisman.

As a result of the deal, Indigo’s shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the retailer will be relieved of its public reporting requirements.

The completion of the deal comes days after shareholders voted to approve the $2.50 per share transaction.

Trilogy originally offered $2.25 per share but raised its bid in April.

Indigo has been working to turnaround its business since last year, when it experienced a succession of leadership and board changes and was hit with a cyberattack that downed its website for a lengthy period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IDG)

The Canadian Press

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

4m ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

49m ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

3h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

2h ago

