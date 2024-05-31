Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: ‘I am completely heartsick and devastated’

FILE - Jennifer Lopez participates in a Netflix "Atlas" photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in New York. Lopez has canceled her 2024 “This Is Me...Live” tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to the Associated Press. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 4:09 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 4:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” they said in a statement.

The tour was to be her first in five years, in support of her first solo album in a decade, “This Is Me…. Now” and its companion film.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and conclude in Houston on Aug. 31. Live Nation shared that attendees who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Lopez offered her own statement to fans on her OntheJLo website and newsletter, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She continued: “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

“This Is Me… Now” was released early this year, 20 years after her hit album, “This Is Me… Then.” Lopez told the AP that the new album was a “miracle,” and “a second chance. And I’d love to capture this moment in time the way that album captured that moment in time.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

