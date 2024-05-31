Louis the python found in Waterloo park, looking for new home

"Louis" the Ball Python was brought into The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth on May 26 (The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth)

By Josh Goeree

Posted May 31, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 11:52 am.

The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford Perth is now looking for a home for a python found in Waterloo.

On Sunday, two people brought in “Louis,” a three-and-a-half-month-old ball python, after finding him in Moses Springer Park. The society said they do not know how the python landed in the park.

The society will be hosting an Adopt-a-thon called “Sunshine and Cuddles” on Saturday, June 1 to give residents a chance to adopt Louis.

Another snake, “Pauly,” who is two years old, will also be up for adoption after being surrendered a few weeks ago. The event will be held at the Kitchener location at 250 Riverbed Drive, with the Stratford location at 125 Griffith Road also taking part, and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two-year-old “Pauly”, who is available for adoption from The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth

Victoria Baby, the Chief Executive Officer for The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth, said anyone who is interested in adopting one of the snakes should do their research on pythons ahead of time and make sure they have a veterinarian that is “snake savvy.”

