Michigan’s U.S. Senate field set with candidates being certified for August primary ballot

FILE - Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asks a question during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 15, 2022. The top U.S. Senate candidates in Michigan cleared the final hurdle for the August primary ballot on Friday, with a state board confirming they submitted the required number of valid signatures. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

By Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 4:32 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 4:56 pm.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The top U.S. Senate candidates in Michigan cleared the final hurdle for the August primary ballot on Friday, with a state board confirming they submitted the required number of valid signatures.

Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers voted to place top Republican candidates Mike Rogers, Justin Amash and Sandy Pensler on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin was approved.

Democratic groups contested the three Republican candidates’ petition signatures while actor Hill Harper — who is running in the Democratic primary — challenged Slotkin’s, but the state board found all had qualified.

All are vying for a seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. A candidate must turn in 15,000 valid signatures to qualify for the primary ballot, and they can turn in a maximum of 30,000 signatures to reach that number.

Qualifying for the primary ballot has become an obstacle for many campaigns in Michigan in recent years. Multiple high-profile gubernatorial campaigns ended two years ago as a result of signature fraud, and earlier this month a U.S. House candidate was disqualified for the same reason.

One Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Nasser Beydoun, was disqualified Friday after it was found that the campaign address listed on his nominating petition signature sheets was a post office box, not a street address as required. Beydoun, a Dearborn businessman, was seen as a long-shot candidate, but he can still challenge the decision in court.

Invalid signatures can arise from various issues, such as signers not being registered voters in the district or duplicate entries. In the past, some campaigns have been derailed by large numbers of invalid signatures because of signature-gatherers employing illegal methods.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

57m ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

2h ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

4h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

3h ago

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

57m ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

2h ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

4h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished

A fight to save their homes. Tenants of a midtown apartment building rally asking city council to reject a proposal that could see their building demolished and priced out of the replacement.  Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

23h ago

2:31
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students

Starting in 2025, Ontario students will be required to pass a financial literacy test to graduate. As Tina Yazdani reports, while teachers see the merit, there are concerns about the implementation and timing. 

23h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.
1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.
More Videos