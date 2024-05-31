A man from Scarborough and a second man from Quebec are facing numerous charges in connection with residential shootings across Peel Region.

Peel Regional Police collaborated with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Project Midnight, an investigation launched when officers identified a link between three residential shootings in Brampton, a homicide in Mississauga, and a double homicide in Caledon in November 2023.

In March, detectives said three of the five shootings occurred in Brampton over one week before the homicides. Injuries were not reported in those incidents, with the suspects targeting residences in different shootings.

Corey Denton, 34, of Scarborough, was arrested on March 21. He faces several firearm-related charges, including three counts of possession of a loaded restricted weapon and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.

On May 22, police arrested 37-year-old Jasvir Gill of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. He, too, faces numerous firearm-related charges, including two counts of possession of a loaded restricted weapon and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in Brampton at a later date. The investigation remains ongoing.