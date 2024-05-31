Police with batons approach Israel-Hamas war protesters at UC Santa Cruz

Pro-Palestian graduates leave an outdoor commencement at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 7:33 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 7:42 am.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Police approached arm-in-arm protesters early Friday at the University of California, Santa Cruz, a day after arrests at a pro-Palestinian encampment at a Detroit campus and a student walkout during commencement at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Video showed a line of police with batons a few feet from protesters at the California campus. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any arrests or injuries. The university was holding classes remotely on Friday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked the main entrance to campus this week.

“We call on these protesters to immediately reopen full access to the campus and return to protesting in a manner consistent with both our community values and our student code of conduct. Denying instructional access is not free speech,” university leaders said in a letter to the community Thursday.

Graduate student workers continued a strike that began last week over the university system’s treatment of pro-Palestinian protesters.

Protest camps sprang up across the U.S. and in Europe this spring as students demanded their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that they say support its war in Gaza. Organizers seek to amplify calls to end Israel’s war with Hamas, which they describe as a genocide against the Palestinians.

On Thursday, police in riot gear removed fencing and broke down tents erected last week on green space near the undergraduate library at Wayne State University in Detroit. At least 12 people were arrested.

President Kimberly Andrews Espy cited health and safety concerns and disruptions to campus operations. Staff were encouraged to work remotely this week, and in-person summer classes were suspended.

The camp, she said, “created an environment of exclusion — one in which some members of our campus community felt unwelcome and unable to fully participate in campus life.”

Another outdoor commencement ceremony was scheduled Friday at MIT in Cambridge, near Boston, a day after some graduates walked out of one, disrupting it for 10 to 15 minutes. They wore keffiyehs, the checkered scarves that represent Palestinian solidarity, over their caps and gowns, chanted “free, free Palestine,” and held signs that said, “All eyes on Rafah.”

“There is going to be no business as usual as long as MIT holds research projects with the Israeli Ministry of Defense,” said David Berkinsky, 27, who earned a doctorate degree in chemistry and walked out. “There are no graduates in Gaza. There are no universities left in Gaza left because Israeli has bombed every single one.”

Eesha Banerjee, a 20-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, who received her bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering and physics and walked out, said she wants to pressure MIT to become a better place.

“While I’m still here, I want to use every chance I can to push this institute to be better,” she said. “I want MIT to be the institution that it can be, and it can’t be that until it drops its ties, drops its complicity.”

Some people at the event swore at the protesters and yelled, “Good riddance to Hamas terror fans.” A pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT was cleared in early May.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

14h ago

Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton
Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes across Peel Region on Thursday night, police said. Authorities responded to the first reported collision shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street...

3h ago

Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels
Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding high-speed internet and 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels and at all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was...

55m ago

Household spending helped economy grow 1.7% in Q1: StatCan
Household spending helped economy grow 1.7% in Q1: StatCan

Spending by Canadian households helped the economy grow at an annualized rate of 1.7 per cent in the first three months of the year, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency also revised its reading...

breaking

14m ago

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

14h ago

Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton
Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes across Peel Region on Thursday night, police said. Authorities responded to the first reported collision shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street...

3h ago

Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels
Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding high-speed internet and 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels and at all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was...

55m ago

Household spending helped economy grow 1.7% in Q1: StatCan
Household spending helped economy grow 1.7% in Q1: StatCan

Spending by Canadian households helped the economy grow at an annualized rate of 1.7 per cent in the first three months of the year, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency also revised its reading...

breaking

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

13h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

15h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

20h ago

2:25
Showers expected to return next week
Showers expected to return next week

Warm and sunny this weekend but showers will return next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos