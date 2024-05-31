Remains of US missionaries killed by criminal gang members in Haiti returned to family

People transport the coffin of mission director Judes Montis, killed by gangs alongside two of his U.S. missionary members, to the cemetery after his funeral ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The service also honored the lives of Davy and Natalie Lloyd, featured on the photo on the back of the hearse, a married couple in their early 20s who was with Montis when gunmen ambushed them on Thursday night, May 23, as they left a youth group activity held at a local church. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

By Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 2:56 pm.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The bodies of a young U.S. missionary couple killed by gang members in Haiti’s capital were returned to their family in Missouri on Friday.

The parents of Natalie Lloyd, 21, announced on Facebook the arrival of the remains of their daughter and son-in-law, 23-year-old Davy Lloyd, at the Kansas City airport.

“Praise God!” Ben and Naomi Baker wrote in the post.

The couple and a Haitian man they worked with were fatally shot by gang members in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince last week after they were attacked while leaving a youth group activity held at a local church.

The third victim was Judes Montis, a director at the missionary where the Lloyds worked. The 47-year-old left behind a wife, two children, ages 2 and 6, and a brother who was present the night that the killings occurred.

Hundreds of people packed into a sweltering church in Port-au-Prince Tuesday to mourn Montis.

The slayings occurred as the capital crumbles under the relentless assault of violent gangs that control 80% of Port-au-Prince. Authorities are awaiting the arrival of a police force from Kenya as part of a U.N.-backed deployment aimed at quelling gang violence in the troubled Caribbean country.

Davy Lloyd spent most of his life in Haiti, where his parents founded the non-profit organization Missions in Haiti. He was kidnapped, along with two of his sisters, at the age of 5, according to his obituary. They were released the next day.

“Having grown up in Haiti, Davy witnessed the Haitian people’s daily struggle for survival,” family wrote in his obituary. “He was able to relate to them which made him a great missionary to Haiti.”

After graduating college in Missouri and then marrying in 2022, the Lloyds moved to Haiti in 2023 to work at the mission.

Natalie Lloyd had a “nurturing spirit,” her obituary said. She cared for children in the mission’s orphanage and bonded with a boy who called her “momma.”

“Natalie had a mother’s heart and loved the children in the orphanage in Haiti from the moment of her first trip there prior to her marriage to Davy,” her obituary said.

A visitation for the Lloyds is scheduled for Monday, and their funeral is set for Tuesday.

The funeral will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. A family friend has said reporters are not allowed inside the church during the funeral or at the graveside service but may take photographs from outside.

Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

1h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

35m ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

5h ago

Bradford man facing half dozen charges in child luring, sex assault investigation
Bradford man facing half dozen charges in child luring, sex assault investigation

A 37-year-old Bradford man is facing half a dozen charges in a child luring and sexual assault investigation. Police in York Region say they were called to a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on May 26...

1h ago

Top Stories

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

1h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

35m ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

5h ago

Bradford man facing half dozen charges in child luring, sex assault investigation
Bradford man facing half dozen charges in child luring, sex assault investigation

A 37-year-old Bradford man is facing half a dozen charges in a child luring and sexual assault investigation. Police in York Region say they were called to a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on May 26...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

19h ago

2:31
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students

Starting in 2025, Ontario students will be required to pass a financial literacy test to graduate. As Tina Yazdani reports, while teachers see the merit, there are concerns about the implementation and timing. 

20h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

21h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.
2:25
Showers expected to return next week
Showers expected to return next week

Warm and sunny this weekend but showers will return next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos