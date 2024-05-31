Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding high-speed internet and 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels and at all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand to share development details at a press conference this morning.

A spokesperson for Rogers Communications Inc., the parent company of this website and CityNews affiliates, said expansion work began this week in the tunnels between Kennedy and Warden stations on Line 2 and will eventually link the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected tunnels.

Currently, there is 5G cellular service in tunnels and at all Line 1 and 2 stations between Bloor-Yonge and St. George. Service is also available at Castle Frank, Sherbourne, and Dupont stations and at stations between Spadina and Keele, and customers can call 911 in these areas.

“We are so excited to start this next phase, building out the 5G network to connect the rest of the TTC subway system for all riders,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Rogers Communications Inc. “As Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network provider, Rogers is proud to lead and invest to deliver world-class connectivity to Canada’s largest transit system.”

Commuters wait to take the subway at Christie Station in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin.

Work is being done overnight and during weekend construction windows to minimize disruption for TTC riders. Once complete, the expanded 5G cellular network will deliver wireless coverage with mobile voice and data services in all 75 TTC subway stations and tunnels across the transit system.

Last year, the federal government and François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said all major wireless providers would have to offer full network access in every TTC station by June.

Last August, Rogers Communications Inc. introduced 5G in the busiest areas of the TTC subway and turned on 5G service for all riders in the fall. In December, it added 5G service for riders at all remaining stations and in the tunnels of the Vaughan extension between Sheppard West and Vaughan.

In April 2023, Rogers Communications Inc. acquired the cellular network in the TTC subway system from BAI Canada, vowing to upgrade the existing infrastructure—which only Freedom Mobile customers had access to since 2015—and extend it across the subway map.