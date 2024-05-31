Russia declares a former presidential hopeful and others as ‘foreign agents’ as it presses crackdown

By The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 4:41 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 4:43 pm.

The Russian authorities on Friday declared a former presidential hopeful, a prominent human rights advocate and several others to be “foreign agents,” the latest step in an unrelenting crackdown on dissent in Russia that has reached new heights since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Russia introduced the label in 2012, following mass antigovernment protests that authorities alleged were fueled by foreign influence. It has since been used to target nongovernmental organizations, news media and individual Kremlin critics.

The designation carries additional government scrutiny and intends to discredit those named.

Yekaterina Duntsova, a former regional legislator that sought to run against President Vladimir Putin in the 2024 election but was eventually barred was among those designated Friday.

Prisoner rights advocate Maria Litvinovich; the Way Home movement that campaigns for bringing mobilized Russian soldiers back from Ukraine and its active member Maria Andreyeva, as well as two critical news outlets were also listed.

The Kremlin’s campaign of repression reached new heights following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has effectively criminalized any criticism of the war, targeting not only prominent opposition figures who eventually received draconian prison terms, but anyone who spoke out against it.

Duntsova has campaigned for peace in Ukraine, and Litvinovich has also been vocal in her anti-war stance. Andreyeva and the Way Home have staged several protests in Moscow, demanding that the reservists called up in the 2022 “partial mobilization” be discharged and replaced with contract soldiers.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

breaking

1m ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

51m ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

3h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

2h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

breaking

1m ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

51m ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

3h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

21h ago

2:31
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students

Starting in 2025, Ontario students will be required to pass a financial literacy test to graduate. As Tina Yazdani reports, while teachers see the merit, there are concerns about the implementation and timing. 

22h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

22h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.
2:25
Showers expected to return next week
Showers expected to return next week

Warm and sunny this weekend but showers will return next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos