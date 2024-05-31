Breaking News: Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in hush money trial

Serbs will head to the polls again after fraud reports led to tensions during a December ballot

People walk in front of a pre-election billboard showing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, center, along with associates in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, ahead of the municipal vote set for June 2. Voters in Serbia go to the polls this weekend in a municipal election for dozens of cities and towns, including a rerun vote in the capital Belgrade where ruling populists were accused of a fraud at a previous vote in December. The right-wing Serbian Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vucic is seen as a favorite ahead of the Sunday balloting which could further secure the strongman's already vast hold on power. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

By Jovana Gec, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 2:13 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 2:26 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Voters in Serbia will go to the polls this weekend for a municipal vote in dozens of cities and towns, including a rerun ballot in the capital of Belgrade where ruling populists were accused of an election fraud in December.

The right-wing Serbian Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vucic is seen as a favorite ahead of the Sunday balloting, aiming to further cement an already vast hold on power.

The populist strongman is formally seeking to have his troubled nation join the European Union but has steadily drifted away from pro-EU democracy values while nurturing close ties with Russia and China.

Vucic’s opponents remain weak. A pro-Western opposition alliance that was behind big anti-government street protests last year has splintered and turned against each other, lowering chances for an upset.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Some 6.5 million voters will choose local authorities in all key cities in Serbia: the capital of Belgrade, the northern regional center of Novi Sad and Nis in the south, as well as nearly 80 town halls or local councils throughout the country.

The governing party has for over a decade firmly controlled all levels of power in Serbia, so if the opposition manages to wrestle away at least some of the local councils, not to mention big cities, it would be a significant success.

Analysts, however, warn that disagreements among opposition groups have led to huge disappointment among their supporters and that voter apathy is widespread ahead of Sunday’s ballot.

WHO ARE THE KEY PLAYERS?

Governing right-wing Serbian Progressive Party is dominant. Firmly led by Vucic, the populists have presented themselves as the only political force capable of running the country and keeping it safe at a time of global turmoil.

Vucic and his party have refuted reports of widespread irregularities during the previous election that came from both international and local election observers. Populists have sought to portray an image of a strong national state defying powerful enemies in the West under Vucic’s leadership — he has featured strongly in the campaign even though this is not permitted by the law.

Pro-Western opposition groups have accused Vucic of crime links, rampant corruption and a crackdown on democracy. The opposition groups split over whether to take part in the ballot or press on with demands for free and fair elections.

Those taking part in the vote go under the slogan: “We choose to fight!”

Adding to the confusion is the fact that some opposition parties that are not competing in Belgrade are running in other cities. Analysts say this has left voters baffled.

WHAT WERE THE REPORTED IRREGULARITIES ?

International election observers have said that the December election was held in “unjust conditions,” in part because of the president’s involvement and systemic advantages for the ruling party.

The report by an office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the ballot was “marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector employees and misuse of public resources.”

Reports also emerged of voters from other parts of the country being bused into Belgrade to vote for the ruling party and being registered at bogus addresses.

WHAT HAS BEEN DONE TO AMEND THIS?

Nothing, according to election observers from the Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability, or CRTA.

Under EU pressure, the government has formed a working group with watchdog organizations and opposition representatives. A law on voter registration has been amended but nothing really improved, CRTA’s program director Rasa Nedeljkov said.

“We have evidence to show that things that we documented in previous electoral cycle, we are documenting now” again, he said, along with “new types of pressure, manipulation, especially with those (voters) working in public sector.”

“Things are going in a really, really wrong direction,” Nedeljkov said.

Jovana Gec, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

4h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

8h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

5h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

11h ago

Top Stories

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

4h ago

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

8h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

5h ago

One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty
One of eight teens accused in death of Toronto homeless man pleads guilty

One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

8h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

14h ago

2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
2:15
Several Toronto beaches awarded prestigious 'Blue Flag' award
Several Toronto beaches awarded prestigious 'Blue Flag' award

When it comes to ranking Canada's cleanest beaches, nearly 10 beaches in Toronto have been awarded the prestigious 'Blue Flag'. Afua Baah has the details.
2:46
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw
City of Toronto exploring changes to heating/cooling bylaw

Renters in Toronto are sweltering in their apartments as the weather heats up, but city bylaws to switch off heating are based on a specific date rather than temperature. Dilshad Burman with the efforts to change that.
More Videos