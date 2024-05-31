Sixth most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a man arrested Friday as part of a criminal investigation is one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

Police say they were observing 21-year-old Habiton Solomon as part of a criminal investigation in the downtown core when he attempted to flee the area. Police gave chase and he was eventually apprehended.

Investigators say it was after he was in custody that they learned Solomon was a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in July 2023 in the area of King Street West and Caroline Street North.

Solomon was also No. 6 on Canada’s Most Wanted list for the shooting death of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue in downtown Kitchener in August 2023.

A $50,000 reward had been offered by the Bolo Program for information leading to Solomon’s arrest.