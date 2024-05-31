Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 3, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

Luke Combs $6,486,811 48,894 $132.67 Bad Bunny $4,399,598 15,138 $290.63 Karol G $4,125,306 41,001 $100.61 Zach Bryan $2,969,480 16,427 $180.76 Justin Timberlake $2,768,145 12,809 $216.10 Madonna $2,726,157 12,924 $210.94 Aventura $2,107,903 12,989 $162.28 Luis Miguel $2,000,004 14,348 $139.39 Nicki Minaj $1,925,575 12,923 $149.00 Olivia Rodrigo $1,855,034 14,441 $128.45 Tyler Childers $1,383,793 11,777 $117.49 Take That $1,358,785 11,080 $122.63 Noah Kahan $1,279,953 12,985 $98.57 Fred again.. $1,221,061 15,038 $81.19 Don Omar $1,208,406 9,796 $123.35 Blake Shelton $1,092,208 10,991 $99.37 Tim McGraw $1,076,792 10,323 $104.31 André Rieu $1,055,093 10,474 $100.73 Mariah Carey $1,036,808 5,262 $197.04 Fall Out Boy $1,021,896 11,106 $92.01

