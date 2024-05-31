Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Posted May 31, 2024 11:15 am.
Last Updated May 31, 2024 11:26 am.
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 3, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|Luke Combs
|$6,486,811
|48,894
|$132.67
|Bad Bunny
|$4,399,598
|15,138
|$290.63
|Karol G
|$4,125,306
|41,001
|$100.61
|Zach Bryan
|$2,969,480
|16,427
|$180.76
|Justin Timberlake
|$2,768,145
|12,809
|$216.10
|Madonna
|$2,726,157
|12,924
|$210.94
|Aventura
|$2,107,903
|12,989
|$162.28
|Luis Miguel
|$2,000,004
|14,348
|$139.39
|Nicki Minaj
|$1,925,575
|12,923
|$149.00
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$1,855,034
|14,441
|$128.45
|Tyler Childers
|$1,383,793
|11,777
|$117.49
|Take That
|$1,358,785
|11,080
|$122.63
|Noah Kahan
|$1,279,953
|12,985
|$98.57
|Fred again..
|$1,221,061
|15,038
|$81.19
|Don Omar
|$1,208,406
|9,796
|$123.35
|Blake Shelton
|$1,092,208
|10,991
|$99.37
|Tim McGraw
|$1,076,792
|10,323
|$104.31
|André Rieu
|$1,055,093
|10,474
|$100.73
|Mariah Carey
|$1,036,808
|5,262
|$197.04
|Fall Out Boy
|$1,021,896
|11,106
|$92.01
