Toronto broadcaster Bob Mackowycz Sr., creator of Q107’s ‘Psychedelic Sundays,’ dies

TORONTO — Radio broadcaster Bob Mackowycz Sr., whose visionary programming injected a certain artistic flair into Toronto’s cultural scene, has died.

His son says Mackowycz suffered a sudden and unexpected illness. He died Wednesday at age 75.

Mackowycz began his radio career at Toronto rock ‘n’ roll station Q107 (CILQ-FM) during its first broadcast year in 1977, where he played a key role in shaping its formative lineup.

His weeknight series “Six O’Clock Rock Report” was an hour-long news journal where he interviewed everyone from rock royalty to local musicians.

But “Psychedelic Sunday” arguably left the biggest impression, with Mackowycz diving into albums from the likes of Neil Young, Led Zeppelin and Jefferson Airplane.

The program ran for three decades until it signed off in 2018 with host Andy Frost.

Mackowycz left Q107 in 1987 for a job as special projects co-ordinator at Standard Broadcasting. His other jobs included leadership roles at Toronto’s CFRB-AM and the Fan 590 (CJCL-AM).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press