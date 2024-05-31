Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2024 10:34 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 10:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is endorsing a proposal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that seeks to bring about the end of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Canada has been calling for an immediate ceasefire, an urgent increase in unhindered humanitarian assistance, and the release of all hostages,” Trudeau said in a post on social media platform X.

“The proposal put forward by (Biden) is an opportunity to end the suffering and return to a path to peace. All parties must seize it.”

Biden detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he said from the White House could be “a road map to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages.”

Biden said Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel akin to the Oct. 7 assault that triggered the war.

Biden said the first phase of the proposed deal would last for six weeks and would include a “full and complete ceasefire,” a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

American hostages would be released at this stage, and remains of hostages who have been killed would be returned to their families. Humanitarian assistance would surge during the first phase, with 600 trucks being allowed into Gaza each day.

The second phase would include the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza.

“And as long as Hamas lives up to its commitments, the temporary ceasefire would become, in the words of the Israeli proposal, ‘the cessation of hostilities permanently,'” Biden said.

The third phase calls for the start of a major reconstruction of Gaza, which faces decades of rebuilding from devastation caused by the war. The Israeli proposal was transmitted to Hamas on Thursday.

Biden’s remarks came as the Israeli military confirmed that its forces are now operating in central parts of Rafah in its expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city. Biden called it “a truly decisive moment.”

Israel has faced growing international criticism for its strategy of systematic destruction in Gaza, at a huge cost in civilian lives. Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in the besieged territory have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

3h ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

2h ago

'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years
'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years

Established in 1974, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is marking a milestone this year as it celebrates half a century of bringing people together on the waterfront. What started out as a Crown Corporation...

3h ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

9h ago

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

3h ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

2h ago

'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years
'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years

Established in 1974, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is marking a milestone this year as it celebrates half a century of bringing people together on the waterfront. What started out as a Crown Corporation...

3h ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week

While temperatures will be in the mid-20's, rain is in the upcoming forecast in the GTA and surrounding areas.

3h ago

2:10
Toronto police report a surge in hate crimes reported in 2024
Toronto police report a surge in hate crimes reported in 2024

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Erica Natividad reports.

9h ago

2:54
New salon in Keelesdale-Eglinton West weaves in sexual health conversations
New salon in Keelesdale-Eglinton West weaves in sexual health conversations

The Green Line team visited the neighbourhood in Little Jamaica to learn how Here For You Braiders is spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS among locals.

11h ago

3:50
Bautista, Encarnacion talk launch of Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys
Bautista, Encarnacion talk launch of Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys

Breakfast Television spoke with former Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion following the baseball club's launch of its new Nike City Connect jerseys. Caryn Ceolin has more.

7h ago

2:15
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished

A fight to save their homes. Tenants of a midtown apartment building rally asking city council to reject a proposal that could see their building demolished and priced out of the replacement.  Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

23h ago

More Videos