Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes across Peel Region on Thursday night, police said.

Authorities responded to the first reported collision shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street and Petworth Road, north of Sandalwood Parkway East.

A male motorcycle rider in his 30s was involved in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police.

During the investigation, Hurontario Street was closed between Petworth Road and Wanless Drive, but it has since reopened.

Peel Regional Police were called to a separate crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in the Derry Road and Mavis Road area near John Watt Boulevard in Mississauga at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a motorcyclist in critical condition. The victim was transported to a trauma centre, where they have since died from their injuries.

A gender was not immediately provided.

There were road closures in place nearby, but they reopened early on Friday morning.