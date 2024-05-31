Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton

Peel Regional Police shoulder badge
Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick and Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 31, 2024 5:09 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 5:16 am.

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes across Peel Region on Thursday night, police said.

Authorities responded to the first reported collision shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street and Petworth Road, north of Sandalwood Parkway East.

A male motorcycle rider in his 30s was involved in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is cooperating with police.

During the investigation, Hurontario Street was closed between Petworth Road and Wanless Drive, but it has since reopened.

Peel Regional Police were called to a separate crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in the Derry Road and Mavis Road area near John Watt Boulevard in Mississauga at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a motorcyclist in critical condition. The victim was transported to a trauma centre, where they have since died from their injuries.

A gender was not immediately provided.

There were road closures in place nearby, but they reopened early on Friday morning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

11h ago

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

8h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

8h ago

Loblaw testing out small-format No Frills grocery stores
Loblaw testing out small-format No Frills grocery stores

Loblaw is testing smaller-format discount stores across the country this year as shoppers increasingly look for ways to save on their grocery bill. The company has a handful of smaller discount stores...

1h ago

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

11h ago

Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial
Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 felony charges in New York hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence...

8h ago

'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto
'Enough is enough:' Ford, Trudeau quick to denounce shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto

After several disturbing incidents at Jewish schools in Toronto and Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both said enough is enough with the premier suggesting immigrants...

8h ago

Loblaw testing out small-format No Frills grocery stores
Loblaw testing out small-format No Frills grocery stores

Loblaw is testing smaller-format discount stores across the country this year as shoppers increasingly look for ways to save on their grocery bill. The company has a handful of smaller discount stores...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

10h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

11h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

17h ago

2:25
Showers expected to return next week
Showers expected to return next week

Warm and sunny this weekend but showers will return next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos