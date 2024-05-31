Congressional leaders invite Israel’s Netanyahu to deliver an address at the Capitol

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined at left by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks to reporters after Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border security and immigration bill for a second time this year, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 3:45 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders have invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver an address a the Capitol, a show of wartime support for the longtime ally despite mounting political divisions over Israel’s military assault on Gaza.

The invitation from House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, has been in the works for some time. No date for the speech was set.

Leaders said the invitation was extended to “highlight America’s solidarity with Israel.”

“We invite you to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending democracy, combatting terror and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region,” they wrote.

The invitation comes as the Israel-Hamas war, now in its seventh month after the Oct. 7 surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group, has caused widespread concerns in the U.S. and abroad over Israel’s conduct and the extensive civilian death toll.

A speech by Netanyahu would almost certainly expose election-year divisions in the U.S., where a growing number of Democrats have turned away from the right-wing prime minister, while Republicans draw closer to the Israeli leader.

As Israel pushes into Rafah in Gaza, the International Criminal Court has accused Netanyahu and his defense minister, along with three Hamas leaders, of war crimes — a largely symbolic act but one that further isolates the Israeli leader.

President Joe Biden in supporting Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas lambasted the ICC’s case against Netanyahu, but he has nevertheless grown critical of Israel’s war plans, and has pressed for assurances of humanitarian aid.

It is unclear if Biden and Netanyahu would meet in Washington.

In Congress, the debates over the Israel-Hamas war have been pitched, heated and divisive, amplified during the college campus protests this spring, showing how the once ironclad support for Israel has weakened and splintered.

Schumer, who is the highest ranking Jewish elected official in the U.S., delivered a stinging rebuke of the Israeli leader in March, saying in speech that Netanyahu had “lost his way.”

Republicans, including presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, have been eager to display their support for Netanyahu and expose the Democratic divisions over Israel.

Johnson first suggested inviting Netanyahu, saying it would be “a great honor of mine” to invite the Israeli leader, after Schumer’s own negative comments.

More recently, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, became the highest ranking Republican elected official from the U.S. to deliver a speech before the Israeli parliament.

In 2015, Netanyahu was invited to address Congress in a rebuff to then-President Barack Obama by a previous Republican speaker during disputes over Iran.

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

breaking

3m ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

55m ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

3h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police said Friday they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of an emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto...

2h ago

Top Stories

