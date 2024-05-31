US plans to impose new visa restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials after security verdicts

Police officers stand guard as a Correctional Services Department vehicle leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 30, 2024. Fourteen pro-democracy activists were convicted in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case on Thursday by a court that said their plan to effect change through an unofficial primary election would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis.(AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

By Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Posted May 31, 2024 10:17 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 10:26 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — The United States on Friday expressed its deep concerns about the convictions of 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong under a Beijing-imposed national security law, saying it’s taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on mainland Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for the implementation of the sweeping legislation.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called for the release of the detained activists a day after the United Kingdom made a similar appeal following the landmark verdicts on Thursday.

“The defendants were subjected to a politically motivated prosecution and jailed simply for peacefully participating in political activities protected under the Basic Law of Hong Kong,” Miller said in a statement. The Basic Law is the city’s mini-constitution.

He didn’t provide more details about the looming visa restrictions and who they would target.

The democracy advocates were among 47 activists who were charged in the city’s biggest national security case to date. Prosecutors had accused them of attempting to paralyze Hong Kong’s government and topple the city’s leader by securing the legislative majority necessary to indiscriminately veto budgets.

In convicting them, three judges approved by the government to oversee their case said their plan to effect change through an unofficial primary election would have undermined the government’s authority and created a constitutional crisis. But they acquitted two others who also pleaded not guilty, because they were not sure if the pair had the intention to subvert the state’s power.

The 14 activists, along with the remaining 31 others who pleaded guilty earlier, would be sentenced at a later date.

The mass prosecution of the 47 activists dealt a heavy blow to the city’s pro-democracy movement following huge anti-government protests in 2019. Critics said that it illustrated that Beijing’s promise to retain Hong Kong’s Western-style civil liberties for 50 years when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 was becoming increasingly threadbare.

Miller urged the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to uphold Hong Kong’s judicial independence and cease the use of vague national security laws to curb peaceful dissent.

After Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020, the U.S. has already imposed sanctions against some Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials for undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, including then security minister and current city leader John Lee.

But both Beijing and Hong Kong governments insisted that the law helped bring back stability to the city.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the central government firmly supports the law enforcement and judicial authorities of Hong Kong in punishing all kinds of acts that undermine national security.

She expressed China’s opposition to other countries that “smear and undermine” Hong Kong’s rule of law.

Kanis Leung, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

45m ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

3h ago

Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels
Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels at Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand to share development details...

2m ago

Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton
Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes across Peel Region on Thursday night, police said. Authorities responded to the first reported collision shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street...

5h ago

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

45m ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

3h ago

Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels
Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels at Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand to share development details...

2m ago

Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton
Two motorcyclists dead following separate crashes in Mississauga, Brampton

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes across Peel Region on Thursday night, police said. Authorities responded to the first reported collision shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Hurontario Street...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

15h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

16h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

22h ago

2:25
Showers expected to return next week
Showers expected to return next week

Warm and sunny this weekend but showers will return next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:58
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city
Half of GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city

Edmonton, Thunder Bay and St. John's top the list of affordable cities where residents would consider buying a property if they could find a job or work remotely, according to a new real estate survey. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos