Vancouver police arrest 14 pro-Palestinian protesters after rail lines blocked

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver Police say they have arrested 14 people at a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking rail lines in East Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Posted May 31, 2024 7:49 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 8:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — Police have arrested 14 people at a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking rail lines in Vancouver on Friday.

Cst. Tania Visintin said protesters who were blocking the Canadian National Railway lines in East Vancouver refused multiple requests to move and some “became hostile” with officers.

She said in a statement that more than three hours after police were called, 14 protesters were arrested for mischief and obstruction at 2:30 p.m.

“Unlawful protests that block vital infrastructure put people’s safety at risk,” said Visintin.

She said the police action was “to prevent a prolonged blockade” and also involved CN Police — the railway’s private police force — and Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The protesters had earlier issued a news release showing people on the tracks, saying they were demanding sanctions against Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Demonstrator Atiya Jaffar said police were aggressive and “violently arrested” people.

“I would say that the only people that were putting people’s safety at risk there were the police,” she said.

Jaffar said late Friday that she didn’t know whether those arrested were still in custody.

Visintin said investigators would recommend charges to Crown counsel.

Police and protest organizers both said about 100 people were at the demonstration.

Jaffar said protestors participated “in a peaceful demonstration to disrupt business as usual because we are witnessing a genocide and business as usual cannot go on during a genocide.”

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 36,000 Palestinians, including both combatants and civilians, have been killed in Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 people were taken hostage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

2h ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

1h ago

'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years
'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years

Established in 1974, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is marking a milestone this year as it celebrates half a century of bringing people together on the waterfront. What started out as a Crown Corporation...

1h ago

Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police
Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Police...

8h ago

